One Good Thing: Make a food donation at the farmers market

Saturday is the last opportunity to donate to a food drive at the Holland Farmers Market.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Tomorrow is your last chance to make a difference while buying some good food.

The Holland Farmers Market is hosting "Thanks For Giving." It's a food drive on behalf of Community Action House. People are invited to donate healthy, non-perishable food items at the Market. Specifically, the donations will go to Community Action House's new "Food Club," which is a membership-based grocery on store for low-income families. It's on Paw Paw Drive in Holland. For every time someone donates at the Farmers Market, they will get one entry to win a gift basket. The winner will be announced on Monday.

Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare said, "Community Action House shares in the Holland Farmers Market's mission to ensure that healthy food is accessible to all and they have been our trusted partners for many years. We are excited to be hosting this food drive to help them stock the shelves at the Food Club and to be able to thank our generous customers for their donations too."

One Good Thing to the Holland Farmers Market "Thanks For Giving" food drive to benefit Community Action House's new Food Club. You can drop off tomorrow at the farmers market from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

