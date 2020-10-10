One Good Thing: Making LGBTQ+ foster homes possible

A grant will help LGBTQ+ couples who want to foster children.

A system working to help LGBTQ+ families just got a big boost.

West Michigan Partnership for Children as a program called "Foster Care Ally Project." Ally Affirming and Listening to our LGBTQ+ Youth." They say they're trying to "build the foundation and infrastructure for a Kent County foster care system that welcomes and affirms LGBTQ+ youth and caregivers."

Well, they just got a $60,000 grant from the Grand Rapids Community Foundation's LGBTQ+ Fund.

WMPC CEO Krstyn Peck says, "We're thankful to have the resources to initiate change and increase the support of those in foster care who identify as LGBTQ+. This fund and the A.L.L.Y. Project will help us realize our vision of a community of belonging, resiliency, and hope where children and families flourish."

The West Michigan Partnership for Children and their Foster Care Ally Project get today's One Good Thing. If you want to know more about their work, go to their website.

