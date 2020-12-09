One Good Thing: Making masks for Grand Rapids Police and kids

Nancy has made more than 2,600 masks and given them all away to kids and first responders.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing--someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

Local police recently said thank you to a woman named Nancy. She's pictured here with Intern McCord. In the Facbeook post, the GRPD says Nancy was dropping off 300 police-themed masks for their officers and another 60 for kids. She made them all herself. And, this wasn't her first batch.

Nancy has made and handed out more than 2,600 masks to police, firefighters, hospital workers and kids. The Facebook post finishes up by saying, "Thank you Nancy for your kindness and generosity."

We second that. Nancy, you get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.