One Good Thing: Mary Free Bed CEO wins national award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. As we end the year, a quick kudos to someone who was honored for their work in 2020.

Kent Riddle is the president and CEO of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. The American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association recently recognized him with their National Leadership Excellence Award. It goes to someone who "has exemplified outstanding service and made significant contributions to the field of medical rehabilitation."

Since Riddle got to Mary Free Bed in 2011, they've increased employees by 145% and have increased their patient capacity by 775%.

Riddle said, "There's not a field of medicine that gives people their lives back like rehabilitation. I'm so grateful to this field, the association and those giving me this award."

One Good Thing to Mary Free Bed President and CEO Kent Riddle. Well done and congrats, sir.

