One Good Thing: Mary Free Bed expands to Holland

They're offering some services out of the Holland Community Aquatic Center.

HOLLAND, Mich. — If you live on the lakeshore and you need rehab services at Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids, you now have some options that are closer to home.

Mary Free Bed is now offering some of its services inside the Holland Community Aquatic Center.

Those services include aquatic therapy for adults and kids, balance and fall prevention, cancer, neurological and post-concussion rehabilitation, pre-and post-operative therapy, and pregnancy and postpartum rehabilitation.

In a release, they say Mary Free Bed therapists are using the Center's warm-water pool, fitness space and private treatment rooms.

Mary Free Bed is already a major resource for rehab patients in the area. The fact that they're now providing services on the lakeshore at the Holland Community Aquatic Center makes them a lot more accessible to a lot more people. They get today's One Good Thing.