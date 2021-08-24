One Good Thing: Mary Free Bed's 'Olympic Games'

They had several events for a few of the inpatient kids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. The Olympics are over. And they were enjoyed by many, including a group of patients at a local hospital.

As the games were ongoing in Japan, games were also ongoing at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. Six kids in their inpatient rehab program - ages 7 to 17 - competed in their own Olympic games.

The staff came up with four different sports: shot put, speed walking, relay and target shooting. There was even a medal ceremony outside on the hospital terrace. Everything was organized by the Mary Free Bed Kids therapy team. The idea was to get the kids' minds off their hospital stay for a little while, and put some smiles on their faces.

No one likes being in the hospital. It can be especially hard on kids. And just about everyone likes the Olympics. One Good Thing to Mary Free Bed for getting those children active, excited and smiling.

