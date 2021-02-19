One Good Thing: Mary Jaworowski

This is 92 year old Mary Jaworowski. Her daughter, Judy sent me this photo. Mary lives with her other daughter - Linda Bush - in Grandville. You can see Mary is quite comfortable in her chair there. As she's relaxing she's also decorating paper lunch bags. Once finished, those lunch bags will go to Kids Food Basket. If you're not familiar with them, Kids Food Basket is a local nonprofit that feeds children who are at or near the poverty line with healthy meals. They did not slow down one bit during the pandemic. In fact, their need increased. Mary continues making her small contribution, making sure those bags that are full of food are also covered in love.