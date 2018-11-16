KENTWOOD - Brookwood Elementary in Kentwood hosted a Queen, two knights and Lord Chancellor from the Medieval Times. The retinue made the trip from the Chicago Castle.

They performed and gifted them with a Playstation for educational use. School social worker, Pamela Buschle organized the visit for the 5th graders. It was her way to say thank you to her knights in shining armor. That would be the students and school staff who supported her when she had to have all four of her limbs amputated.

One last bit to this story. Ms. Buschle is retiring after this school year, after 30 years with the school. Pam Buschle, Brookwood Elementary and the Medieval Times Court all get today's One Good Thing.

