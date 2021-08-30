One Good Thing: Meijer buyer makes a difference

A woman couldn't afford all her groceries. A stranger stepped in.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Sometimes we come across a story that has no video or photos associated with it. It's just heartwarming. I want to share one of those today.

We spotted this post on the Grand Rapids Informed Facebook page:

Alexis Wilson writes: "Hoping that the woman who helped me today sees this. I was just at the Meijer on Marketplace with my daughter. Our family has been struggling to afford groceries since our food assistance got turned off. I ended up having to put back a good amount of food and the woman behind me paid for everything I had to put back. If you are in here, I just wanted to say thank you for not only showing my daughter there are great people in this world, but also your kiddos who were with you."

There are good people in this world. And even when we can't identify them, we like to recognize them. One Good Thing to that woman who anonymously paid for groceries for Alexis Wilson and her family at the Marketplace Meijer. And thanks to Alexis for putting that story out into the world.

