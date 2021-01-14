One Good Thing: Meijer Gardens reading & arts

It's a fun, artistic event for kids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

There's a good opportunity upcoming for your kids to have some interactive, artistic fun.

Next Tuesday, Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will be broadcasting a reading of "Wow! Said the Owl" on its YouTube page.

Before, during or after, families can follow directions on their website to do some crafts, and create their own owls. Most items needed are laying around the house: paper plate, scissors, glue. They've got everything listed that you'll need. When they're all done, Meijer Gardens is encouraging you to post your final creations on their Facebook page.

One Good Thing to Meijer Garden's reading of "Wow! Said the Owl" this coming Tuesday and making it a fun, interactive, artistic experience for the kids. If you'd like to learn more, go here and here.

