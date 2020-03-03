GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Sports events are better with food and family. And a West Michigan staple is one of the best for both.

Last year's Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has been named the "most family-friendly" and "best foodie experience" on Tour by the Gold Driver Awards held by the LPGA tournament partners.

They received the honors during the Gold Driver Awards a few weeks ago. A panel of 3,000 judges determined the winners from the 33 different LPGA tour stops.

The Meijer LPGA Classic won the family-friendly award for its for Discovery Land. The kids' destination is the first of its kind on tour.

And the three-day "Grand Taste Experience" helped win the best foodie award.

And let's not forget, the event has raised more than $5 million for the Meijer Simply Give program, which supplies food banks and pantries.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give gets today's One Good Thing. This year's tournament is June 8 -once again at Blythefield Country Club.

