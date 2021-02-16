One Good Thing: Meijer raises millions for food banks

The 'Simply Give' campaign was once again a success.

One of West Michigan's biggest employers just helped out in a big way.

Meijer stores all around the Midwest generated $7.6 million for different food pantries, including many here. The money is from the store's holiday 'Simply Give' campaign, during which customers can buy 10 dollar "Simply Give" donation cards.

Some of the pantries that benefited include Church of the Servant Pantry, which was gifted nearly $32,000; St. Alphonsus Food Center, which was gifted more than $23,000; and Resurrection Life Church, which was gifted more than $18,000.

One Good Thing to Meijer and all the customers who bought those "Simply Give" donation cards.

Here's a full breakdown of local stores and the pantries they helped:

At the Cascade Meijer, $31,970 was generated for Church of the Servant Food Pantry.

At the Knapp’s Corner Meijer, $23,160 was generated for St. Alphonsus Food Center.

At the Lowell Meijer, $21,970 was generated for Flat River Outreach Ministries Food Pantry.

At the Caledonia Meijer, $21,590 was generated for Streams of Hope Food Pantry.

At the 28th St. Grand Rapids Meijer, $21,430 was generated for Plymouth Heights CRC Food Pantry.

At the Cedar Springs Meijer, $20,940 was generated for the Cedar Springs Community Food Pantry.

At the Jenison Meijer, $18,620 was generated for Love in the Name of Food Pantry.

At the Grandville Meijer, $18,490 was generated for Resurrection Life Food Pantry.

