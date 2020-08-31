One Good Thing: Meijer recognized for disability inclusion

It's the fourth year in a row they've won the award.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Congrats to one of West Michigan's biggest employers.

Meijer was recently named a 2020 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

The recognition comes from the Disability Equality Index. It looks a key areas like organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity.

"We appreciate the continued recognition of our journey toward creating environments that make all people feel welcomed, supported and meaningfully engaged," said Meijer Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Timothy Williams.

This is Meijer's fourth year in a row being named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

The company is also currently working on ways to provide better service to blind and low-vision customers.

