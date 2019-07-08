Sometimes you just need a little help returning your pop cans.

A picture was spotted on the "Coopersville Informed" page. It was posted by Micha, a first responder in the area.

Apparently, she was on duty and ran to Family Fare with two bags of cans to return when she got a call. She took off immediately, leaving her cans and receipts unprinted.

She came back an hour later and the cashier handed her a paper bag -- the cans were returned on her behalf. But, she got another call and had to leave! When she returned, the cashier, Melissa, had put Micha's cold items in a cooler.

Micha wrote, "It's the kind and courteous people around here that keep my faith in humanity! Thank you so much Melissa, it truly means a lot to have someone looking out!"

Melissa at the Family Fare gets today's One Good Thing.

