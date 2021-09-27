One Good Thing: Metallica and GRCC

The legendary rock band is again gifting to GRCC.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the biggest rock bands ever is - again - helping out a local college.

For the third time, Metallica's "All Within My Hands" grant goes to Grand Rapids Community College.

The $25,000 dollars go to GRCC's 'Workforce Training' program, which gives underserved members of the community career skills and hands-on welding experience.

That fits with the Metallica Scholars program, which was designed to heighten the importance of career and tech education.

GRCC President Bill Pink met with Metallica frontman, James Hetfield after a 2019 performance about the grant.

Pink says, "That Metallica and its foundation continues to invest in GRCC speaks volumes about the band's dedication to providing professional trades skills, but also to the success of our Metallica Scholars program and the lives that have been changed. "We're proud to continue this partnership and provide additional opportunities for West Michigan residents with this support."

One Good Thing to Grand Rapids Community College on the grant. By the way, they're one of just 23 in the nation - and the only one in Michigan - to do so.