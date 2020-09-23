One Good Thing: Metallica, GRCC and Wolverine

An existing program to help community college students is getting a local boost.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A really great college program is getting even better, thanks to a local company.

Wolverine Worldwide is getting involved with The Metallica Scholars program, currently in place at Grand Rapids Community College.

The program provides training for community college students in cities where the legendary band has performed. Now, Rockford-based Wolverine is helping fund a 100-thousand dollar grant, which each participating college will get.

Additionally, they are providing every student in the program with a new pair of boots and set of clothes to help them get started in their careers, through their Project Bootstrap program.

Again, this program with Metallica helping community colleges like GRCC was already great. One Good Thing to Wolverine Worldwide for adding onto it with the grants, boots and clothes.

