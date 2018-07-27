GRAND RAPIDS - Personally, one of my favorite ways to raise money is at golf outings. I'm bad at golf. But at those events, it doesn't matter. And there's a really worthwhile one coming up.

The Michelle Lunn Charity Golf Outing is getting ready for it's 11th year. It's in memory of Michelle Lunn who passed from Leukemia at age 22. The event awards scholarships to students who've dealt with blood cancers and donates to cancer research. To date, they've raised more than $100,000 dollars for the Van Andel Institute. They also help local families with things like gas cards.

This year's event is Sept. 16 at Scott Lake Country Club. And they're still looking for sponsors. If you'd like to know more, check out their WEBSITE or their FACEBOOK PAGE. The Michelle Lunn Charity Golf Outing gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM