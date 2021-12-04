One Good Thing: Millions in relief money for small businesses

It's the third time this type of grant has gone out since the pandemic began.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. As we continue to weather the pandemic, local businesses continue getting help to survive.

Recently, the Right Place and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that close to $5 million in grants were being given to 426 small businesses.

Every business that received money has been hurt by state COVID-19 orders. The money is coming from the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program. It's the third grant since the beginning of the pandemic.

The goal is simple: help these small businesses stay afloat until we can get back to normal. The vast majority of the recipients were food service, retail or exercise businesses. More than 99 percent were either partially or fully closed at some point.

Thank you to the Right Place and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for getting this needed help to our small businesses.