One Good Thing: Miss Rhonda's Parade of Love

When the pandemic hit, she missed her students. So they came to her.

LOWELL, Michigan — A group in Lowell wanted to show a local teacher how much they care about her.

This is from four months ago. But someone just sent it to me recently. It's what was called a "Parade of Love" for Rhonda Delnick.

The submitter tells me she started teaching in Lowell 20 years ago after starting a preschool, and Tots on Track. She retired a few years ago, then started her own preschool, "Farmtime Preschool."

The submitter wrote, "When schools shut down because of COVID-19, Rhonda was having a hard time not seeing all her little "farmers" each day. With the help of some parents, we all gathered to give her a "Parade of Love" to show her how much she means to us."

Rhonda Delnick, you get today's One Good Thing. As does everyone who threw you that parade earlier this year.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit, email OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com with pictures and/or video.