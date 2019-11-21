GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Big ups today to a new business in town that opened in a generous way.

MOD Pizza recently cut the ribbon at the Shops at CenterPoint on 28th Street. Before that, they held a "Pay What You Want Day." It was actually a fundraiser for the Grand Rapids Public Schools' art program. And at the ribbon-cutting, they presented a check with the money they raised — $3,000.

I'm an old theatre guy, so good job supporting the arts. That money will go a long way. One Good Thing to MOD Pizza.

