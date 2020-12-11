One Good Thing: Molina Healthcare helps CCWM

They donated $10,000 to the charity's food pantry.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local charity got some help in its effort to keep people fed.

Molina Healthcare recently donated $10,000 to Catholic Charities of West Michigan. That money will help their pantry serve more than 4,500 to-go meals. Molina also gifted Catholic Charities with 300 reusable bags and 300 reusable water bottles.

It's part of their 'Molina Cares Accord.' It launched this year as a $150 million commitment to building stronger communities through improving peoples' health and lives.

Jeff Hoyh, the God's Kitchen Food and Pantry Programs manager said, "During this unprecedented time, our neighbors need us more than ever. We were able to adapt to serving to-go meals in a setting to keep our clients, staff, and volunteers safe thanks to committed supporters like Molina."

For helping Catholic Charities of West Michigan keep people fed, Molina Healthcare gets today's One Good Thing.

