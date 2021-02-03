One Good Thing: Mr. Marvel's STEM class

The kids built a wheelchair ramp for a local girl in need.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Today, we've got some Grandville students coming together for someone in need in their community.

Above is a photo from the Grandville Public Schools Twitter feed. They show students from Mr. Marvel's middle school STEM staff installing a wheelchair ramp at a Bulldog family home in town.

The class regularly builds objects, which they then sell. This was not one of those times. They heard about someone who needed this added to their home. They got to building, and here it is.

First, the fact a middle school class is working on these kinds of projects is awesome to begin with. And the fact that they are donating their work to help a local person who needs it is even better. Mr. Marvel's STEM class, students and the Grandville staff who installed the wheelchair ramp get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.