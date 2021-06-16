One Good Thing: Museum becomes more affordable for more people

Anyone with a SNAP EBT card can now get in for free.

Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

As we come out of the pandemic, we are enjoying many of the activities and places we've missed for the past year. And one of those places recently became more accessible to low income families.

The Lakeshore Museum Center recently joined the Museums for All program. They're already free for people who live in Muskegon County. But now, anyone who presents a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card will also get in for free, along with three guests. You can also get in free with a SNAP card at the Muskegon Heritage Museum and a reduced $3 ticket to the Hackely Hume Historic Site. The Museums for All program is in effect at more than 500 institutions in 48 states. The Lakeshore Museum Center says joining up is their way to welcome all audiences.

One Good Thing to the Lakeshore Museum Center for joining the Museums for All program and giving low-income families a chance to experience all they have to offer.

