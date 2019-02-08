MUSKEGON, Mich. — Before we end the week, I want to give a shout out to a local law enforcement agency that just got some national recognition.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has recognized the Muskegon Police Department with the 2019 Lifesaver Award.

They're one of 10 Michigan outfits nominated.

The award is based upon a department's commitment to stopping drunk and drugged driving. But, also education and enforcement. In 2018, the Muskegon Police Department made 217 driving arrests.

Every time they get an impaired driver off the road or educate them so they never get behind a wheel, it makes all of us safer.

The Muskegon Police Department gets today's One Good Thing.

