MUSKEGON - The Muskegon Waves are an adaptive sports team. Their One Good Thing submitter mentions his son was in a motorcycle accident a decade ago and nearly died. But, he now plays with the Waves.

Recently, the team had a Wheel Around the Water bike-a-thon around Muskegon Lake to raise money to send the athletes to compete in the Victory Games, which will be next May. And—if you didn't know—the Victory Games are the bottom step in the Paralympic Ladder, established 40 years ago for kids who couldn't compete in the Special Olympics.

Also want to point out, Grand Rapids has an adaptive sports team as well. They are called the Grand Rapids Eagles. If you'd like to learn more about either team, go HERE for the Waves and HERE for the Eagles.

The Muskegon Waves and their recent Wheel Around the Water fundraiser get today's One Good Thing!

