One Good Thing: NASCAR driver honors Walker police officer Trevor Slot

Kyle Weatherman is riding with a Trevor Slot Memorial decal.

RICHMOND, Va. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A NASCAR racer is driving with the memory of a West Michigan hero riding shotgun.

The Walker Police Department recently put these photos on Facebook. They're of NASCAR driver, Kyle Weatherman, attaching a Trevor Slot Memorial Decal on number 47 car. It was just prior to the short track Richmond, Virginia race, in which Kyle finished 15th.

Kyle will be keeping that decal all through the month of October, which is the 10-year anniversary of Slot's death, who was killed while on duty in October of 2011.

Officer Trevor Slot had served with Walker PD for nine years. Prior to that, he served in Lowell and St. Joseph.

In the post, the Walker Police Department writes, "A big thank you to Kyle & his team, Mike Harmon Racing, for everything they do to honor first responders."

One Good Thing to Kyle Weatherman and his team for honoring the memory of Officer Trevor Slot.

