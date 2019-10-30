GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We have a lot of good schools in West Michigan. And I want to recognize a few today.

The following four local schools have been awarded 2019 National Blue Ribbon Recognition:

City High-Middle School in the Grand Rapids Public School District

Eagle Crest Charter Academy in Holland

Lakewood Elementary in the West Ottawa Public School District

Peach Plaines Elementary in the Grand Haven Area Public Schools

The Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and non-public schools when they are teaching - and students are achieving - very high standards.

There are 13 Michigan schools in all that have received the designation. There are 362 throughout the country.

Clearly, these local schools, their staff, teachers, students and parents are all doing something right. They get today's One Good Thing.

