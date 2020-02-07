One Good Thing: Nearly 300,000 diapers collected and delivered

The need for this necessity is even greater during the pandemic.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — During a pandemic, we've found out just how necessary the necessities really are.

Nearly 290,000 diapers were collected by the Great Start Parent Coalition of Kent County. They got them several weeks ago, and began delivering them to 20 different pantries and organizations throughout the county.

One big stat they provided, one in four children in Kent County lives in poverty. And food stamps don't buy diapers, which they say cost, on average, $75 a month per child.

Christina Pocklington says, "Know that many families in Kent County feel that helplessness and stress every day when they must choose between rent, food, and diapers. This is why we do the diaper drives. No family should experience the stress of having to choose between food or diapers."

One Good Thing to the Great Start Parent Coalition of Kent County for securing and getting those diapers to the organizations that can get them to the families who need them.

