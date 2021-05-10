One Good Thing: Neighbor-to-Neighbor

The volunteer program has been helping people for ten years. But, they'd like some help.

LOWELL, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Today, I want to tell you about the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program. It's put on in Lowell by Flat River Outreach Ministries. It's been going on for about 10 years.

"It started off with a bunch of volunteers coming together as a way we could give back to our community and helping to weatherize home," says Arianne Hall with Flat River Ministries.

But it's become a lot more than that. For families who qualify, they show up and do some basic maintenance. Like recently, when a group of 11 volunteers showed up for three hours to clean up an elderly Lowell couple's yard.

Bob Rogers is director for Neighbor to Neighbor. "Clean up some bushes. Rake some leaves. Trim some trees. Got them caught up on the maintenance so they can keep up with it for the rest of the year."

They're trying to find more volunteers. And they're trying to find some professional contractors who are willing to donate time to help lead some of the bigger projects and teach some of the volunteers.

One Good Thing to the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program by Flat River Outreach Ministries. The pictures you saw were from their first home cleanup of the season. There will of course be more. If you want to get involved - or donate - click here.