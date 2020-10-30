One Good Thing: Neighborhood Strong Home Repair Grant

The program helps people keeping their homes safe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

A local grant program is doing a fantastic job of keeping families in their homes and keeping their homes safe.

Two local nonprofits - Home Repair Services and Amplify G-R - operate the 'Neighborhood Strong Home Repair Grant.' It allows people in select Grand Rapids areas to do critical home repairs a lot cheaper than they'd normally be. Repairs that - frankly - need to be done to keep the homes livable.

Latehsa Lipscomb from Amplify GR says, "Far too many times people come to us and they are unable to make roof repairs because they're so expensive. Or they have electrical problems. And at Amplify, we believe that healthy neighborhoods start with healthy homes."

Sheena Walls wanted to keep her home healthy. The single mother of two had asbestos in her ducts and major electrical problems. This grant helped get those things fixed... and keep her family in the home.

She said, "You can breath better. The heat works better. We have lights in the basement, that we didn't have before!"

One Good Thing to Amplify GR, Home Repair Services, and the Neighborhood Home Repair Grant for helping keep people in their home. If you want to know more about the program, go to their website.