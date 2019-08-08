GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 50 homeowners can make vital repairs to their homes, thanks to a new non-profit collaboration.

This summer, Neighborhood Strong launched.

The partnership between Home Repair Services and Amplify Grand Rapids raised and gave away more than $300,000 to homeowners in the Cottage Grove, Boston Square and Madison Square neighborhoods.

The grants were income dependent, and there was a co-pay.

But, each homeowner could get up to $8,000 to fix heating and cooling, roofs, install wheelchair ramps, and more.

Strong homes are a big part of strong neighborhoods.

The Neighborhood Strong program gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.