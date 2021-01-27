One Good Thing: New Era Christian Students

They took a lot of time to send a lot of love to a lot of local senior citizens.

NEW ERA, Michigan — Students at a local school were quite busy through the new year.

Earlier this month, I got an email about the kids at New Era Christian School. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they made more than 420 cards for residents at several local nursing and assisted living homes.

The cards went to Oceana Medical Care Facility and Cherry Blossom Manor in Hart; SKLD and White Lake Assisted Living in Whitehall; and Beacon Specialized Living, Chestnut Fields, and McAuley Place in Muskegon.

They couldn't hand them over in person for obvious reasons. But they still got them there.

In the email, they say the cards were to "encourage the residents in a very challenging time, to actively heal brokenness, to bring joy to people, to be builders of community, and to ultimately point them to Jesus Christ."

