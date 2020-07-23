One Good Thing: New Hush Puppy shoes for local retirement community

They're as good a reason as any to get up and get walking!

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Exercise is important at any age. Especially for seniors.

The good folks at the Clark Retirement Community just received more than 500 new pairs of Power Walker shoes from Hush Puppies.

It was part of the companies "We Love Grandparents" campaign. The idea is to brighten the day of local seniors and remind them that they are still cared for, especially when face-to-face interactions are more limited.

One Good Thing to the Hush Puppies "We Love Grandparents campaign," and the Clark Retirement Community.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more One Good Things that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.