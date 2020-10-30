One Good Thing: New vests for local K9 officers

They put their lives on the line to protect ours. Now they have new vests to protect theirs.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — One Good Thing, Someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

Blek, Maxx, and Mika serve with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office. They needed some new body armor. Recently, they got it, thanks to the non-profit, "Vested Interest in K-9s." They're based out of Massachusetts. But, they provide protective vests for K-9s all over the country. In fact, in their time, they've secured more than four thousand vests in all 50 states, valued at nearly seven million dollars. In order to be eligible, the dogs need to be 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

One Good Thing to the folks at "Vested Interest in K-9s," And of course, Blek, Maxx, and Mika at the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.