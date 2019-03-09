NEWAYGO, Michigan — "The end of life is still part of living." That's the motto of today's OGT nominee.

According to the submitter, The Newaygo County Compassion Home provides a home—for free—to people at the end of life. With hospice assistance, they try to let families be families, not just caregivers.

How do they do that? Their website says they are a small group of dedicated nurses and community members who created the non-profit in 2015. They say they provide FREE, compassionate, loving support to the terminally ill in a peaceful, comfortable home setting while caring for the physical, spiritual and emotional needs of their guests and their families. Anyone who's dealt with end-of-life care knows how difficult it can be.

The Newaygo County Compassion Home gets today's One Good Thing.

