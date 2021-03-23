One Good Thing: Nominate your favorite teacher to win a prize

A local car dealership is offering $500 in new books to the winning teacher's class.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Got a favorite teacher? Wanna give them some recognition? Now can you can. And potentially help them win a prize.

Subaru of Muskegon and The My Auto Group are ending National Reading Month by handing out 500 dollars in books to local teacher. That teacher will be selected randomly from your nominations. And the same teacher can be nominated more than once to increase their chances. To nominate someone, go the My Subaru of Muskegon Facebook page. There, you just need to comment the teacher's name, grade and school. One caveat - they have to teach in Ottawa, Muskegon, or Oceana County. You can start submitting now. The winner will be announced this Friday.

General Manager Mike Kaffenberger said, "The My Auto Group values our educator's dedication to our children. Our teachers have worked so hard during these very chaotic times."

Subaru of Muskegon and the My Auto Group get today's One Good Thing for this event. We'll let you know who wins when it's announced.

