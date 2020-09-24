One Good Thing: Non-profit event gets help to transition during pandemic

It's a non-profit that helps other non-profits. But, it needed help to do it.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing. Someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

If you are a non-profit looking for some help, there's another non-profit offering some. The annual Do More Good conference is happening next week. It features a number of different presenters, and describes itself as a national platform designed to educate nonprofit organizations on the power of branding, marketing, and communications to capture and retain support for their mission.

Originally, this was going to host 300 people downtown. Clearly, that got scrapped because of the pandemic. But, thanks to financial help from Thrivent and the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, it's still going to happen. It'll have some changes and will obviously be virtual. But, still happening.

And again, it's happening next Thursday and Friday. There is a sign-up fee. But, they're trying to make it affordable. I've got more information in the web version of this story. The Do More Good Conference gets One Good Thing and so do Thrivent and the Grand Haven Community Foundation for helping them out.

