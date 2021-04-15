One Good Thing: Non-profits deliver holiday meals, despite COVID

They didn't let people go hungry because of the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local non-profit had to change things up this Easter. But, they still made an impact on a lot of people.

Traditionally, Guiding Light hosts an Easter meal for everyone in the area who doesn't have a place to live. But, because of COVID, that wasn't really a possibility this year. They still welcomed all the men currently in its Recovery program who are following COVID protocols. But, beyond that - they had to make a change if they wanted to serve the community at large. So, they donated 50 turkeys to Feed My People Ministries. That local non-profit feeds people who are struggling on a weekly basis at the Greater Christ Temple Deliverance Church. Feed My People Ministries took the turkeys from Guiding Light and put them into holiday food boxes.

Annie Holt is Guiding Light's Kitchen Director. She's also a former client in their Recovery program. She says, "I'm grateful Guiding Light is able to offer this generosity and a spirit of comradery through opportunities like this. We are blessed to be able to collaborate with others to give those in need a nice, hot meal for the holiday."

One Good Thing to Guiding Light for their Easter turkey donations. And to Feed My People Ministries for getting them to the people who needed them.

