One Good Thing: Nursing professors volunteer at hospitals

They left the classrooms and went to hospitals to help in the COVID-19 fight.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Today I want to recognize a local teachers who jumped into the front line of the COVID fight.

One person specifically, Brandi Miller. She's an assistant professor at Grand Rapids Community College's nursing program. She was one of several faculty members who volunteered at Spectrum Health and other area healthcare providers to fill shifts when things got heavy. According to the college, most of their adjunct professors work as nurses in the area, and also picked up shifts.

Amy Mansfield is the dean of GRCC's School of Workforce Development. She said, "The people in our nursing program are passionate about what they do. Helping people is in their DNA, and I'm proud to see them coming to the assistance of our partners in a time of need."

Last month GRCC donated more than 70,000 pieces of PPE and other medical equipment to local hospitals. That's today's One Good Thing.

