One Good Thing: Ofc. Derrick Learned

The GRPD officer is up for a big award.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local police officer is up for a national award.

This is Officer Derrick Learned from the Grand Rapids Police Department. He was recently named a finalist for the International Association Chiefs of Police Officer of the Year award.

According to the organization, the award "recognizes exemplary performance in the policing profession and acknowledges the bravery and heroism displayed by law enforcement professionals around the globe."

GRPD nominated Officer Learned earlier this year for his work with the Boys and Girls clubs and his 'Drive for Success' program, which partners the police, Boys and Girls Clubs and Century Driving to provide free driver's education.

Officer Learned said of the nomination, "It is truly an honor to be recognized by my peers for the effort and hard work my partners and I put in with the Boys & Girls Clubs. It's an amazing opportunity to work every day with such great kids and see their personal growth."

Officer Derrick Learned gets today's One Good Thing. He'll find out whether he wins later this fall in New Orleans.

