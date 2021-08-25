One Good Thing: Oliver Hale

The popular West Michigan chef is also a two-time organ recipient who advocates for donation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month. And today, we recognize a man who's been given the gift of life - twice - and is helping as many people as he can because of it.

A lot of people know Oliver Hale in West Michigan. The popular chef was once a competitive tennis player. But, in the early 1980s, his kidneys started failing, prompting the first of two transplants.

"The first one was January 29, 1985. I was on only on dialysis for a year and a half then. The second one that I received, my kidney failed on December 7, 2007. And I went over four years with that one waiting because the wait was much longer, it was much harder."

Now 68 years old, Mr. Hale is a powerful advocate for organ donation. He's a member of several boards, speaks regularly to all kinds of groups, has competed in the Transplant Games... and shows others the kind of life an organ recipient can lead when given the chance.

"I want to go forward show what life can be after a transplant. You can get back doing normal things. Go back to work, be a plus to society and just be a very active person in your community."

One Good Thing to Oliver Hale for leading a life of service and education about organ donation. If you'd like to learn more or - please - sign up to become a donor, go to Gift of Life Michigan.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.