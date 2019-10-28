HOLLAND, Michigan — No kid should ever have to worry about how to stay warm during winter. Now, many won't have to.

Every single child at Holland Heights Elementary has a new winter coat, thanks to Operation Warm. The national nonprofit picks different schools every year to receive the coats, always based on need. This year, Lake Trust Foundation donated the coats, and on Oct. 14, members from Lake Trust Credit Union were at the school to watch the kids pick their new coat. By the way, Operation Warm did this exact same thing at two other Michigan schools: one in Lansing and one in Detroit.

No kid should ever be cold. One Good Thing today to Operation Warm and the Lake Trust Foundation for getting so many kids so many winter coats.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more OGT's that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.