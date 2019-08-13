HOLLAND, Michigan — The Ottawa Animal Hospital recently held their Chip-N-Dip fundraiser. For the 18th year, they invited people for the day for a variety of different activities. Baths, micro-chipping, nail trimmings and more were available for donations.

They also had ice cream, K9 units to meet, raffles and more. Those donations —as I said—went to their Angel Fund, which helps them care for sick and injured animals.

Eighteen years and going strong to help the animinals in need in their community. The Ottawa Animal Hospital and its "Chip-N-Dip" fundraiser get today's One Good Thing.

