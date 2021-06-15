One Good Thing: Paying it forward in Fremont

A veteran donated his time to help till a lawn. The owner will now use that lawn to help that veteran's nonprofit.

FREMONT, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A woman in a small West Michigan town needed help. She was willing to pay. No one stepped up. Then, this happened.

Above is a photo of a veteran named Curtis. It was posted on the Life in Fremont Michigan page. The poster, Christina Marie, wrote:

"I reached out to my community for help tilling up a new garden and was shocked that no one wanted the paid position. But then....something amazing happened! Curtis offered to help me free of charge. Curtis is a veteran and the founder of the War Frogs Foundation. They provide support and sanctuary for veterans in crises, a place they can rely on for love, and to get re-grounded. He will also be donating vegetables and fruits to vets in need and I'm so happy I now have the space to help supply him with what he needs for his mission. Thank you, Curtis Lee! You are a real life hero in so many ways!"

First, One Good Thing to Curtis for helping a stranger. But, what a great thing that his generosity led Marie to turn around and help his nonprofit. Just a great story today.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.