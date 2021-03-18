One Good Thing: Perrigo donates to United Way

They've donated millions since the mid 2010s.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. One of West Michigan's better known companies has again helped one of our better known charities.

Perrigo, it's employees, and the company's charitable foundation donated $600,000 to United Way chapters throughout the country during 2020.

That includes $100,000 to the Allegan and Ottawa County United Way to support literacy programs through the Imagination Library. In the past six years, Perrigo has donated more than three-point-six million dollars to United Way chapters.

Patrick Moran, President of the Allegan & Ottawa County United Way said, "With Perrigo's assistance, in 2020 we helped almost 3,000 children receive literacy support, provided more than 50 tons of food and personal care items to families in need through our Goods Donation Center, helped with financial and tax support to local families, mobilized over 10,000 volunteers, and provided funding for 75 local programs. In addition, we delivered additional emergency COVID-19 support grants through the 'Feed the Need' Allegan and Ottawa County coalitions! We accomplished this and so much more thanks to Perrigo and other partners like them that 'Live United."

