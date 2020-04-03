COMSTOCK PARK, Michigan — Many know Perrin Brewing Company for their good beer. But, they also put on a pretty good party for a good cause.

A few weeks ago, they held their fourth annual Ice Jam Festival.

It incorporated live music, the Frostbite 5K, in which more than 600 runners and walkers participated. It also brought in 765 pounds of food items from guests that went to Kids' Food Basket. That includes things like cereal, fruit cups, dried fruit, cheese crackers.

In addition, Ice Jam raised $20,000 for the nonprofit that feeds hungry kids in West Michigan.

The Perrin Brewing Ice Jam Festival which benefited Kids Food Basket gets today's One Good Thing.

