MUSKEGON, Michigan — Subaru of Muskegon and The My Auto Group donated $5,000 worth of pet food to Pound Buddies.. and Heaven Can Wait.

Subaru asked customers to bring in dog and cat food during the month of December. They matched that bag for bag and they added an additional $3,900 worth of food and litter.

The company says they are "proud to partner with these local rescues and shine a light on the plight of homeless cats and dogs and those working diligently to save them."

I have two shelter animals at my house. So, I speak for all animal lovers when I say, "Thank you." Subaru of Muskegon and The My Auto Group get today's One Good Thing.

