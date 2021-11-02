One Good Thing: Pilot food program

It's aim is to help people with chronic conditions that can be better managed with healthy food.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A new program is simply going to feed a lot more people.

Grace Health is teaming up with the South Michigan Food Bank. Together, the two will embark on a six-month pilot program that will prescribe home-delivered, healthy food boxes.

They'll go to some of the 30-thousand patients served by Grace. The money to get it done is coming from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.

Every two weeks, the patients will receive the boxes. But the program will also provide healthy lifestyle coaching, check-ins, and support for cooking and eating healthy foods. There are eligibility requirements. One of which is people with chronic health conditions - like diabetes or heart disease - that can be improved with a healthy diet.

One Good Thing to Grace Health and The South Michigan Food Bank for this pilot program.

Enrollment begins in February. Those interested in the food pharmacy program should contact Grace Health staff at 269-965-8866 who will connect them with a program intake coordinator. For more information on the Food Bank Council of Michigan, visit www.fbcmich.org.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.