NEWAYGO, Mich - I got a hand written letter recently, from a woman telling me about her sister, and the work she does. In the letter, she admits she doesn't have any pictures to share. But, I made it work anyway.

Joyce Hall writes that her sister, Sharon VanderWel of Grant crochets mats and pillowcases out plastic bags. She cuts them in strips and crochets them, some of which are apparently very colorful! Then, she brings them to the mission in Grand Rapids to be handed out to the homeless. Joyce's other sister, in Alabama, supplies Sharon with the plastic bags when she sends them up. Joyce made mention that she was 85, can't drive anymore, and - again - doesn't have any pictures. But, she still hopes I can use this for a One Good Thing.

Well, we just did, Joyce. Your sister Sharon gets today's One Good Thing. And for taking the time to send me a hand-written letter - so do you!

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

