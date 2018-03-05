FREMONT, Mich - It's prom season. It can be hard - and expensive - to get the perfect outfit. So, a mother-daughter team is helping as many teenagers as they can.

Three years ago, Karen O'Neal wanted to do more than just give away her daughter, Brittnany's old formal dresses. She asked if anyone else wanted to donate and they wound up giving away 80 dresses out of their Fremont church. This year... they had more than 400 dresses to give away. Shoes, too. And jewlery. And guys clothes. They even have two seamstresses who did free alterations. They've already done this year's prom giveaway but, you can expect they'll be doing it again next season.

Prom is oftentimes the most memorable part of someone's high school career. For making it affordable for so many, Karen, Brittany and everyone at their church gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

